Credit Suisse AG Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Park National worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Park National by 390.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

