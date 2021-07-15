Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 168.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.66. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

