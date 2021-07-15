Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,462 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

