Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,717 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

