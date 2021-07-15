Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $32,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

