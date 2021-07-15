Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of M/I Homes worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

