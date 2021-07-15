Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Trinseo worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 11,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $607,035.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,674,791 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.