Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 199.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 643,480 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 672,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $972.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

