Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of NETGEAR worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

