Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,818 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.21. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

