Credit Suisse AG Sells 114,883 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,883 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 506.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 238,835 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 611,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 427,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

