Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,739 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

