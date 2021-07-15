Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,843 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,389 shares of company stock worth $5,684,350. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

