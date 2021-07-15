Credit Suisse AG Sells 39,484 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Trustmark worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trustmark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

