Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,943,122. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

