Credits Market Cap Hits $4.76 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $270,296.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

