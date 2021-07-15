Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWEGF. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.61.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 107,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,216. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

