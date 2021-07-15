Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWEGF. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.61.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 107,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,216. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

