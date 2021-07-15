CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

