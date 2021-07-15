Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

