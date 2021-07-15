Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Critical Elements Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

