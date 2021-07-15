Critical Survey: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Mack-Cali Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 7.04 -$62.30 million $1.19 27.05 Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 5.10 -$51.39 million $1.07 16.46

Mack-Cali Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Mack-Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -20.65% -3.82% -2.03% Mack-Cali Realty -1.27% -8.16% -2.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and Mack-Cali Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Mack-Cali Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

