Crocs (CROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.73. Crocs has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

