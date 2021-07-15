Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Crocs worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $11,000,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.52. 16,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.