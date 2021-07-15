Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7,840.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,840 ($102.43) and last traded at GBX 7,800 ($101.91), with a volume of 99676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,744 ($101.18).

CRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,069.48. The stock has a market cap of £10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

