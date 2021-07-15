Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7,840.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,840 ($102.43) and last traded at GBX 7,800 ($101.91), with a volume of 99676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,744 ($101.18).

CRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,069.48. The stock has a market cap of £10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

