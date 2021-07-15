CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 135,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.74 on Thursday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $747.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAPL. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.