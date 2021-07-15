CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $776,575.02 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.

CRWD stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.29. 177,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

