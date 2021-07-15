CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 971.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of CrowdStrike worth $101,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $254.23 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,670 shares of company stock worth $38,362,979. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

