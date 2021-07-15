CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $4,902,250.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total transaction of $4,902,250.00.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56.

CRWD stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.29. 177,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,642. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

