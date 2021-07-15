Crowns One Day Volume Hits $7.00 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 44.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowns has traded 65% higher against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00022511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.60 or 0.00873195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,342 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

