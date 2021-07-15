Crowny Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,232.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $71,232.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.75 or 1.00150290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.01001659 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

