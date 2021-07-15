Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001740 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.98 or 0.01467218 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

