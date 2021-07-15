Crust Shadow Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $2,249.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.08 or 0.00859530 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

