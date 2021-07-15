Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.0970 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $265,523.31 and $7.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

