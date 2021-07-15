CryptoBonusMiles Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $928,323.94 and $11,078.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

