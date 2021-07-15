Crypton (CRP) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $516,179.22 and approximately $536.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001897 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,127,247 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

