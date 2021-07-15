CryptoPing Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $159.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

