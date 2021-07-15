CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 16,476 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.85.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

In other CSI Compressco news, CFO Jonathan W. Byers acquired 31,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

