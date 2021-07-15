CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

CSX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 12,350,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,509,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

