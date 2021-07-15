Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EVP Sells $42,986.70 in Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70.

Shares of CPIX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

