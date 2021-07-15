CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

