Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45). Approximately 27,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.81. The company has a market capitalization of £176.56 million and a PE ratio of 27.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71.

In other Curtis Banks Group news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

