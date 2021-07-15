Curve DAO Token Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $572.74 million and $93.18 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.95 or 0.00870628 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,547,688,219 coins and its circulating supply is 373,658,673 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

