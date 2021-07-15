CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $878.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002610 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00249004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00035529 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,506,862 coins and its circulating supply is 141,506,862 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

