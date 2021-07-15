CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.14

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $633.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002655 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00250593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035148 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,555,691 coins and its circulating supply is 141,555,691 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

