CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4,205.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,587 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

