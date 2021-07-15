CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

