CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $295.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

