CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 751,980 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.15% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,911 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

BTN stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

