CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,441,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

