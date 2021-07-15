CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 5,694 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

